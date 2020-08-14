 Skip to main content
Canada

People must be vigilant as surges in new COVID-19 cases are expected, Dr. Tam says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, speaks at a news conference in Ottawa, on July 28, 2020.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada’s chief public health officer says surges in new cases of COVID-19 are expected going forward.

Dr. Theresa Tam says as Canada continues to reopen, the federal government is planning for a “reasonable worst-case scenario.”

That would mean a peak in cases this fall, followed by ongoing ups and downs, where the demand could temporarily exceed the capacity of the health-care system to cope.

Story continues below advertisement

Tam says continuing to build up that capacity, while encouraging people to follow best public health practices, is essential.

The federal government released its latest national modelling projections for the spread of the novel coronavirus today.

It suggests the number of cases by Aug. 23 could be as high as 127,740 and the number of deaths as high as 9,115.

Globe and Mail health journalists, editors and foreign correspondents reflect on the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and offer a look inside how the spread of COVID-19 was covered. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

