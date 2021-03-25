People previously infected with COVID-19 only need a single vaccine dose, Quebec health officials say

Quebec’s Health Department says those with a confirmed COVID-19 infection will only need a single dose of vaccine.

Health officials say the province’s immunization committee and its public health institute have concluded a single shot is sufficient, because previously infected patients have built up an immunity during infection.

The single dose in that case after an infection will act as a booster.

The Health Department says new scientific data shows an excellent immune response with just one dose for these people, but immunosuppressed people with a previous COVID-19 infection should get both doses of the vaccine.

Vaccination clinic workers are asking people whether they’ve had a confirmed COVID-19 infection at the time of the first shot.

While they say it makes the second dose unnecessary, officials say people wanting to receive a second dose will get one.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there's concern that an increase in more transmissible variants of the COVID-19 virus may be threatening the country's progress in containing the spread of infections. She says the more transmissible variants are 'threatening the country's progress before vaccines can bring full benefits.' The Canadian Press

