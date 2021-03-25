People previously infected with COVID-19 only need a single vaccine dose, Quebec health officials say

Quebec’s Health Department says those with a confirmed COVID-19 infection will only need a single dose of vaccine.
Health officials say the province’s immunization committee and its public health institute have concluded a single shot is sufficient, because previously infected patients have built up an immunity during infection.
The single dose in that case after an infection will act as a booster.
The Health Department says new scientific data shows an excellent immune response with just one dose for these people, but immunosuppressed people with a previous COVID-19 infection should get both doses of the vaccine.
Vaccination clinic workers are asking people whether they’ve had a confirmed COVID-19 infection at the time of the first shot.
While they say it makes the second dose unnecessary, officials say people wanting to receive a second dose will get one.
