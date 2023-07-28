A handful of people were taken into custody as police forced dozens to leave an encampment set up in front of Regina City Hall.

Most took their belongings and left the area after officers arrived at the site and began taking down tents.

Some community activists were led away by officers, and at least one man was put in handcuffs.

A few tents were lit on fire, but were extinguished shortly after.

Officers were confronted by those living in the encampment, saying that they had no place to go.

Social services employees were near the site to help people find other accommodations. Camp volunteers had also asked people to provide them with information so they could continue to offer food and other essentials.

Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson said Thursday that he was using his authority under the Fire Safety Act to clear the camp because people in the area were at risk after a fire that morning.

It was the third fire in the encampment over the last five days.

The encampment began in mid-June and a report for city council says there were 83 tents and as many as 76 people at the site.

Mandla Mthembu, a camp volunteer, had told a crowd earlier in the day it’s likely another encampment will be set up after this one is dismantled.