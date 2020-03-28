People under 40 account for nearly one-third of hospitalized cases of COVID-19: public health agency

Open this photo in gallery A nurse greets patients outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) assessment center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 25, 2020. PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Younger generations in Canada are experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 that require hospitalization and in some cases ICU admittance, as new numbers show that seven per cent of all people diagnosed with the disease are admitted to hospital.

Epidemiological data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada gives a first glance at the severity of cases and confirms the vast majority of new cases are due to community spread. It also highlights an ongoing gap in the data available.

The government released the data, which is based on Friday numbers as of 10 a.m. E.T., on Saturday. At the same time Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam released an updated snapshot of cases as of Saturday at noon E.T., which is at times inconsistent with the epidemiological report.

The gaps highlight the rapidly changing numbers and shortcomings in data sharing.

According to Dr. Tam:

There are 5,153 cases of COVID-19 and 55 people have died as a result of the disease in Canada

Approximately seven per cent of people with COVID-19 require hospitalization; three per cent become critically ill; and one per cent of cases are fatal.

30 per cent of hospitalized cases involve people under 40 years of age.

According to the data:

People over the age of 60 have the highest rate of hospitalizations (56 per cent) and ICU admissions (52 per cent).

Individuals aged 40-59 had the highest proportion of cases (34 per cent), followed by those 20-39 years of age (28 per cent) and 60-79 years of age (23 per cent).

88 per cent of new cases identified this past week are from community transmission rather than travelers arriving from abroad.

62 per cent of the documented cases included enough information for the public health agency to include them in the epidemiological summary; only 35 per cent of the reported cases include information on the rate of hospitalization.

At a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, said the data show “we’re definitely not out of the woods” and Canada needs to “double down” on social-distancing measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

While older generations experience the “heaviest impacts” from the virus, Dr. Tam stressed that younger people are not immune from experiencing severe symptoms.

The total number of cases in Canada has been doubling every three days, according to the summary released by the public health agency. However, Dr. Tam said there are signs of hope that the social-distancing measures put in place are limiting the spread of the illness.

According to Friday’s data, out of the 1,413 cases that included information on hospitalization, 188 people were admitted to hospital, of those 35 per cent needed to go into intensive care and 18 per cent required mechanical ventilation.

