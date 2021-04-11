 Skip to main content
Permanent memorial for Nova Scotia mass shooting victims may take years to complete, volunteers say

PORTAPIQUE, N.S.
The Canadian Press
People pay their respects at a roadside memorial in Portapique, N.S. on April 26, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Volunteers working on a permanent memorial for the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting say it’s a delicate task that may take years to complete.

Cees van den Hoek (KAYS’ VAN’-den-hook) – a board member of the Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society – is promoting a run that includes a marathon from Portapique to Truro as a fundraiser for the project.

It will be one of several events this coming weekend to remember the 22 people killed, including a pregnant woman, on April 18 and 19th last year.

The non-profit society says in the longer term, they envision a quiet spot with a garden and places where visitors can reflect on those lost.

However, community leaders in Portapique have cautioned it shouldn’t be too close to the site of the shootings and fires, because locals don’t want a steady stream of cars and reminders of the attack.

Van den Hoek says the first steps are to gradually consult with families, as they feel ready, and start fundraising for the site.

