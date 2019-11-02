 Skip to main content

Canada

Person stabbed at Halloween night house party dies in hospital

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Police say one of the people who were stabbed at a house party in downtown Toronto on Halloween night has died of his injuries.

Toronto police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation, which centres around an incident that happened shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were denied entry to a private party at an address on Madison Avenue.

They allege the pair then forced their way in, slashing and stabbing people inside, then attacking others outside the building as they left.

Five people were hurt, one of whom has since died.

Both accused teens initially faced one count each of attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, and three counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Homicide investigators haven’t said whether those charges will be upgraded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.

