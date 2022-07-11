Municipal leaders in small Ontario communities say immediate action is needed to address a critical health care staffing shortage that has prompted the temporary closures of several hospital emergency rooms.

The emergency room at the hospital in Perth, Ont., has been closed since July 2 as it contends with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff that has been magnified by a critical shortage of workers.

In a message posted on its website, the hospital said the ER would remain closed until further notice and patients would be directed to its partner hospital in Smith Falls, about 20 kilometres east.

Perth Mayor John Fenik likened the health-care system to a “slowly unravelling” quilt and called on the province to take action.

Six hospitals in the counties of Huron, Perth and Bruce have also reported temporary ER closures this past weekend and into this week.

Glen McNeil, Huron County Warden, says it’s possible not all local hospitals will be able to operate 24-hour emergency rooms in the future.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health has said the province is working to bolster workforce capacity, including with lump sum retention bonuses and funds to recruit nurses to target areas across the province.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.