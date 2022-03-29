Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been charged in Quebec with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Nygard, who is 80, is also facing sex-related charges in Toronto and the United States, is scheduled to appear in court in Montreal today.

An arrest warrant issued in Montreal alleges that between November 1st, 1997, and November 15th, 1998, Nygard sexually assaulted a victim identified only by their initials.

The document also alleges that during the same period, Nygard “did confine, imprison or forcibly seize” the same person in Montreal.

Last fall, Nygard was charged in Toronto with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He has denied those allegations.

Earlier this year, a Toronto court rejected his bid to be released on bail.

Nygard is also facing extradition to the United States on sex charges.

