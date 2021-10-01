Peter Nygard’s extradition hearing on U.S. sex charges to begin today

Open this photo in gallery Peter Nygard in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2014. Annie I. Bang/The Associated Press

An extradition hearing for a former Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States is to begin today.

Peter Nygard, who is 80, was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities there accuse Nygard of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

He has denied all allegations.

The extradition request from the U.S. details accounts from seven alleged victims who are expected to testify in a criminal trial in that country.

The women allege their livelihoods and movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard.

Nygard’s extradition hearing was originally to take place in November. It was changed at the request of the Crown and Nygard’s counsel.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan has said Nygard is looking forward to addressing the allegations against him.

“He denies the veracity of the claims against him and the only place that is ever going to be determined is in a trial in the United States.”

Nygard applied for bail in January, but it was denied by a judge who cited concerns that Nygard would contact witnesses if released. Nygard appealed that decision and was again denied release in March.

Justice Jennifer Pfuetzner of the Manitoba Court of Appeal said Nygard’s detention was necessary to maintain confidence in the justice system, given the enormity of the allegations. She said the allegations “paint a picture of criminal conduct that was planned, financed and executed on a staggering scale.”

The Supreme Court of Canada denied Nygard’s request to challenge the two lower court decisions.

He is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

Nygard founded his fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967. It grew from a partial stake in a women’s garment manufacturer to a brand name sold in stores around the world.

He stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February 2020.

Nygard International has since filed for bankruptcy.

