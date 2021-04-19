Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines now available for those 60 and older in Nova Scotia

Starting today Nova Scotians 60 and older can book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The vaccines are available at community clinics and participating pharmacy and primary care clinics.

Health officials say some AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.

Meanwhile, the province reported a total of nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after two school-based cases were identified later in the day.

Both cases were in the central health zone, at St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary School in Halifax and South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth.

Both schools have been closed until Thursday and officials are advising all students and staff to seek testing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more doses of COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon from Pfizer-BioNTech. He says the federal government will deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help Ontario with their mobile vaccination teams. The Canadian Press

