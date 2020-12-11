 Skip to main content
Facebook live | What we know about Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, Canada’s immunization plans, and more

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Kelly GrantHealth reporter
Coronavirus vaccines: Join science reporter Ivan Semeniuk and health reporter Kelly Grant for a live Q&A next Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Posted by The Globe and Mail on Friday, December 11, 2020

Health Canada has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers and other priority populations will begin receiving the first shots next week.

What do we know about how the vaccine works? How effective is it? What about the other vaccines that are coming later? And when will you and your loved ones be immunized?

Facebook Live Q&A on coronavirus vaccines

Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk and health reporter Kelly Grant will answer reader questions on Facebook live on Tues., Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Coronavirus information
