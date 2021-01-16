 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Pfizer vaccine delay will push back second dose for LTC residents, Ontario says

The Canadian Press
Text Size

Open this photo in gallery

Protesters stand outside a long-term care home in Toronto during a rally to demand the facility invest more on resident care and staff safety amid the coronavirus outbreak, on Jan. 10, 2021.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario says it’s slightly slowing the pace for some COVID-19 vaccinations in response to a shipping delay from drugmaker Pfizer BioNTech.

Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams says the company’s decision to temporarily delay international vaccine shipments will likely have an effect on the province, though the full impact of the move is not yet known.

Williams says long-term care residents, caregivers and staff who already received their first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine will receive their second dose between 21 and 27 days later, no more than a week longer than originally planned.

He says the timetable will be longer for anyone else receiving the Pfizer vaccine, with second doses being delivered anywhere from 21 to 42 days after the initial shot.

The adjustments come as Ontario reported 3,056 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, along with 51 new deaths related to the virus.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 stand at 1,632, with 397 patients in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Toronto and the neighbouring regions of Peel and York continue to post the highest infection rates in the province. She said 903 of the most recent diagnoses were found in Toronto, with 639 in Peel and 283 in York.

Some of those regions are among those targeted by a government blitz of big box stores which got under way on Saturday.

The province said earlier this week it would send 50 inspectors to stores in five regions – Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York and Durham. They’ll be looking to ensure the retailers are complying with the province’s tightened public health rules, which went into effect on Thursday along with a provincewide stay-at-home order meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton has said inspectors will focus on compliance with masking and physical distancing rules, as well as other health guidelines.

He said they’ll have the authority to temporarily shut down facilities found to be breaching the rules, and to disperse groups of more than five people.

The minister said inspectors will also be able to issue tickets of up to $750 to management, workers or customers if they’re not abiding by the measures.

Premier Doug Ford, who has faced criticism for allowing big-box stores to remain open for on-site shopping while smaller businesses are restricted to curbside pickup or online sales, vowed this week to crack down on big lineups and other infractions at large retailers.

Elsewhere across Canada:

  • Quebec is reporting 2,225 new COVID-19 cases and 67 further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations dropped for a second day, this time by 22 for a total of 1,474 patients, with four fewer patients in intensive care for a total of 227. Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted that all Quebecers need to continue to follow public health rules to ensure cases and hospitalizations go down.
  • Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, including two cases involving university students. Health officials say the one case in the eastern zone is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada – a student at Cape Breton University in Sydney who lives off campus and is self-isolating. The three other cases are in the Halifax area, with one a contact of a previously reported case and the other two related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, including a student at Dalhousie University who lives off campus. The province now has 30 active cases of the virus, with no one currently in hospital.
  • Manitoba is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths. They were included in today’s provincial pandemic update, which says there were 180 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba as of this morning. The update says Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 10.2 per cent, although Winnipeg’s is lower at seven per cent. The total number of people who have died in Manitoba from COVID-19 is 761.
  • New Brunswick is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 today and now has 267 active cases. Public health says there are seven new cases in both the Moncton and Edmundston regions, four in both the Saint John and Fredericton areas, three in the Campbellton region and two in the Bathurst area. All of the patients are self-isolating and the origin of their infections are under investigation, while there are three patients currently in hospital. New Brunswick has had a total of 911 confirmed cases with 631 recoveries and 12 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Comments

