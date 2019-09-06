Pharmaceutical industry files second legal challenge to Trudeau government’s plan to lower drug prices

The pharmaceutical industry is ratcheting up its fight against the Trudeau government’s efforts to lower prescription-drug prices, launching a second legal challenge to try to block an overhaul of the agency that controls those prices.

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) the industry group for brand-name drug makers, and the Canadian branches of 16 pharmaceutical companies filed an application for a judicial review of the plan in Federal Court on Friday.

IMC and the companies argue the federal government did not have the authority to fundamentally alter the role of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board, the agency that sets ceiling prices for drugs, when it passed a package of regulatory amendments last month.

The new application comes on the heels of a separate constitutional challenge filed in Quebec last month by six other drug companies, including Merck Canada Inc., Janssen Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim Canada Ltd.

The changes are scheduled to take effect July 1, 2020.

“This is a necessary step given the significant impact these regulations will have on patient access to medicines and the future of Canada’s life sciences sector,” IMC President Pamela Fralick said in a statement Friday. “For nearly two years, our industry has tried to work with Health Canada to find policy alternatives that would make medicines more affordable without jeopardizing the industry’s rationale to invest in Canada and patient access to new medicines.”

Despite having a regulator that prohibits pharmaceutical companies from charging “excessive” prices, Canada still has either the third or fourth-highest sticker prices for drugs in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, depending on how prices are measured.

Mr. Trudeau has vowed to bring drug prices down, partly as a precursor to a national pharmacare proposal that is expected to be a key feature of the Liberals’ re-election pitch this fall.

Created in 1987, the quasi-judicial Patented Medicine Prices Review Board was designed to be a check against excessive drug prices at a time when Canada was beefing up patent protections for prescription medications.

The agency measures Canada’s prices against the prices in seven other well-off countries, including the United States and Switzerland, which today have the highest prices in the world.

The architects of the review board hoped that putting Canada in the same pricing league as prosperous countries with thriving life-sciences sector would attract more research dollars to this country, but that did not happen.

Pharmaceutical companies invested the equivalent of 4.1 per cent of Canadian sales in research and development in this country in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available – well short of the review board’s 10-per-cent target. (IMC disputes the review board’s figures, saying its definition of research and development investments is too narrow.)

The regulatory amendments that the Liberal government passed on Aug. 21 would remove the United States and Switzerland from the list of comparator countries and add six new countries with lower prices.

The changes would empower the board to take into account a drug’s value-for-money when setting maximum prices. They would also compel companies to reveal the true prices of their drugs to the PMPRB.

Right now, the board bases its decisions on “list” prices, the publicly available prices that are increasingly disconnected from the lower prices that drug companies negotiate in secret with large payers such as provincial governments.

The regulatory changes have been lauded by drug-policy experts and some patient groups concerned about high drug prices.

Other patients groups have echoed the pharmaceutical industry’s contention that lower prices will discourage companies from bringing new medications to Canada.

