Pharmacist from London, Ont., admits to unprofessional conduct over naloxone kit distribution

A pharmacist from London, Ont., has admitted to unprofessional conduct in distributing anti-opioid naloxone kits door-to-door.

Jason Newman conceded at a disciplinary hearing today that he failed to properly supervise helpers in handing out the kits.

Newman also admitted to failing to live up to an undertaking that he abide by the rules.

He says he only did so to save lives.

In exchange for the admissions, the Ontario College of Pharmacists withdrew other related allegations.

The college also made it clear that it was not alleging dishonesty or disgraceful conduct against Newman.

Naloxone is a potentially life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

