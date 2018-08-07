Philippe Couillard mulls early start to election campaign: report

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard may decide to trigger Quebec’s general election campaign several days earlier than expected, according to Radio-Canada.

The CBC’s French-language network reported that sources close to the premier say he’s considering extending the campaign in order to throw Francois Legault’s surging Coalition Avenir Quebec into the political arena for a longer stretch.

While the vote would still be held on Oct. 1 as planned, the length of the campaign would be extended from the minimum 33 days to as much as the maximum 39 days.

It had long been expected the campaign would begin Aug. 29 — a Wednesday.

But the new speculation has Couillard calling the vote on the weekend before, or even as early as Aug. 23.

As for the man who will decide, he wasn’t showing his cards Tuesday as he walked into a cabinet meeting in Quebec City.

“The guarantee is there will be an election on Oct. 1, I guarantee that,” Couillard said. “It’s the first promise I’m making — it will be held.”

In response to the rumour, Coalition Leader Francois Legault said he welcomed an early start.

“I look forward to campaigning with my great team, presenting our ideas to Quebecers and turning the page on 15 years of Liberal government,” Legault tweeted Tuesday.

“Whenever you want, Mr. Couillard.”

At a news conference later in the day, Legault accused Couillard of wanting to call the election earlier so “he can try to demonize me for longer.”

Legault said he can’t wait for the launch so he can start debating issues such as health, education and the economy.

“If he wants to call the election tomorrow, I’d be happy,” the Coalition leader added in Saguenay, Que. “The bus is ready. Everything is ready. Our candidates, our platform, our finances. Everything is ready, so the earlier the better for me.”