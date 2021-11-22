Photojournalist Amber Bracken has been granted release on conditions, including agreeing to appear in court in February, 2022, and respecting a court injunction related to the Coastal GasLink project.

Ms. Bracken had been in custody since Friday, when she was arrested during a clash over the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en Nation territory in northern B.C.

RCMP arrested 15 people on Friday while enforcing an injunction order granted to Coastal Gaslink, which is building a 670-kilometre pipeline that would transport natural gas from the northeastern part of the province to a facility in Kitimat.

Those arrested included Ms. Bracken and Michael Toledano, a documentary filmmaker.

The arrests drew sharp criticism from the Canadian Association of Journalists, World Press Freedom Canada and others who said journalists must be allowed to do their jobs.

Ms. Bracken was released Monday following a hearing before B.C. Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church in Prince George.

Ms. Bracken, who was recognized by the CAJ for her Wet’suwet’en coverage last year and won a World Press Photo Award for her work at North Dakota’s Standing Rock in 2016, has appeared in many publications, including National Geographic, The New York Times and The Globe and Mail. She was covering the protest for the online magazine The Narwhal.

Mr. Toledano is a filmmaker who specializes in environmental and Indigenous issues, and is working on a documentary.

The pipeline would pass through unceded territory of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and has faced years of opposition from some hereditary leaders and their supporters, who say the project poses unacceptable environmental risks and that hereditary leaders have not granted their permission for the project to go ahead.

