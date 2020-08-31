School bus drivers warn physical distancing will be ‘near impossible’ on busiest routes

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

School bus drivers warn physical distancing will be ‘near impossible’ on busiest routes

Mugoli Samba
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

School bus drivers lead a caravan through downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2020.

MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

School boards in Canadian cities like Toronto and Calgary say physical distancing will be hard to guarantee on many of their school bus routes.

Students who spend their days in physically distanced classrooms could be sent home on buses that are at full capacity and carrying children from different cohorts. Boards across the country have created protocols to ensure student and driver safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some bus drivers say they are still feeling unsafe.

Kevin Hodgkinson, the general manager of the Toronto Student Transportation Group (TSTG), said that it will be “near impossible” to achieve physical distancing on the group’s buses. TSTG works with seven companies that drive nearly 50,000 students to Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board schools every day.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Hodgkinson expects that about 40,000 students will be riding school buses this year, many of which will be full, seating about 70 kids.

Students will need to wear masks at all times while on the bus unless a medical condition prevents them from doing so. Siblings will be seated together, but buses could also be carrying students from multiple cohorts.

“Unfortunately, when you’re dealing with transportation, you’re [also] dealing with geography,” Mr. Hodgkinson said. “So we’re picking up students from any of the groups in the geographical areas going to a particular school.”

Buses will be organized by cohorts, with the oldest students sitting in the back, and youngest students sitting at the front. Bus drivers will be given personal protective equipment, and have an empty seat separating them from students.

Rob Robson, a bus driver working for Durham’s French Catholic school board, said that buses at his Whitby school could also be at full capacity.

“I’m concerned. I’m 60 years old, I’ve got a little bit of high blood pressure, but there are other drivers that are older that have far more severe conditions,” he said. Sixty per cent of the province’s school bus drivers are over the age of 60, according to the Ontario School Bus Association (OSBA).

The direction Mr. Robson has received has been disparate; the school bus company that employs him says students who do not have a mask must still be boarded. A friend working for another company will be provided with medical masks for students who forget theirs. Both drivers drop students off at the same school.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the problem, there is no flow of information,” Mr. Robson said. “[Drivers] want to go back, but without information, how do you make a decision?”

Some drivers in his region have considered taking leaves of absence. On Thursday, OBSA president Nancy Daigneault estimated there could be an 8-per-cent to 10-per-cent driver shortage this year.

“We’re really hoping that the announcement by the Minister [of Education] and the Premier will help alleviate that,” Ms. Daigneault said.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced that $70-million in federal funding would be allocated to student transportation, specifically to fund the Driver Retention Program and route protection. Ms. Daigneault said route protection could generally involve paying for cleaning supplies or drivers for the time they spend cleaning buses, but that she is awaiting further details.

In Alberta, the Calgary Board of Education says its school buses have been capped at 48 students as a result of adjustments that are unrelated to the pandemic. But the board’s manager of transportation services, Brenda Gibson, said this would still not allow two metres of physical distancing between students.

All drivers and students on their buses will wear masks, and boarding will be done from back to front, oldest to youngest. Siblings will be seated together. Drivers will clean buses at the end of their shifts, but a single shift often includes multiple routes at different schools, Ms. Gibson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have prepared as much as possible and we understand that we may face new or changing information,” she added. “We will be flexible and responsive to what our health officials ask. We have done everything we can to prepare for our students returning.”

In Ontario, Unifor Local 4268 president Debbie Montgomery, who represents 2,500 bus drivers, said officials should have been planning for school bus safety since spring.

“They are the forgotten quotient, but probably the most important and the most risky part of this plan,” she said.

“Every driver feels that way. We should have been talking [about school buses] way before this.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies