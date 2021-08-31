 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Pierre Fitzgibbon to return as Quebec economy minister after selling shares

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Comments
Pierre Fitzgibbon will return to the cabinet of Premier François Legault on Wednesday after withdrawing in June because of ethics violations.

He will resume his role as economy minister following the sale of his shares in two companies, according to a government source who spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Fitzgibbon, who represents the suburban Montreal riding of Terrebonne, is now in compliance with requirements laid out by the province’s ethics commissioner.

He left cabinet after he was targeted by the ethics czar for failing to divest himself of shares in two companies that did business with the province and could place him in a conflict of interest.

Commissioner Ariane Mignolet recommended Fitzgibbon be suspended from the legislature until he sold those shares or until he resigned from his role as a cabinet minister and placed the shares in a blind trust.

In June, Fitzgibbon said he stood to lose $1-million if he had accepted the offers he had received at the time.

The source said Fitzgibbon was finally able to sell his shares in White Star Capital and ImmerVision, both privately held firms.

Legault had pledged to reinstate Fitzgibbon when the situation was resolved. In the interim, the role was managed by Finance Minister Eric Girard.

