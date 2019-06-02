 Skip to main content

Canada Pikangikum First Nation evacuations hit 1,500 as nearby wildfire rages

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Pikangikum First Nation evacuations hit 1,500 as nearby wildfire rages

The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces help evacuate people due to wildfire concerns in Pikangikum First Nation, 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., on May 30, 2019.

HANDOUT/Reuters

The Canadian Armed Forces says its airlift of evacuees from Pikangikum is expected to continue today because of the wildfire that is still raging near the northern Ontario First Nation.

The military said in a release late last night that it flew another 640 residents out Saturday aboard Hercules transport planes – taking them to Sioux Lookout and Kapuskasing.

It said about 15-hundred members of the fly-in community 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay community – those most at risk to the effects of smoke from the wildfire – have been evacuated so far.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the fire grew to about 36 square kilometres yesterday, but favourable winds were keeping it away from the community.

There is no rain in today’s Environment Canada forecast, however, periods of rain and showers are expected both tomorrow and Tuesday.

Alvin Fiddler, grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nation communities across northern Ontario, has said the forest fire has damaged the broadband communications line running through the area, knocking out phone and internet service.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter