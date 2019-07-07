Pikangikum First Nation faces second wildfire evacuation in just over a month

For the second time in just over a month, residents of Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario are being asked to evacuate due to smoke from nearby wildfires.
Officials in the remote community say vulnerable residents, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory problems are being flown out, along with their immediate families.
In a series of Facebook posts on Saturday, Chief Amanda Sainnawap said two planes were available at the local airport to move the most vulnerable.
This is the second time this year that Pikangikum residents have had to evacuate due to nearby wildfires.
More than 2,000 community members were forced from their homes in late May and early June, with many only returning a few weeks ago.
According to the most recent information from Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the largest nearby wildfire as of Saturday afternoon was Red Lake 39 at more than 400 square kilometres.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.