Pilot escapes small plane crash at Toronto airport with minor injuries

Officials say the pilot of a small plane escaped with minor injuries after veering off the runway at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.
A spokeswoman for Ports Toronto, which operates the island airport, says the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Sarah Sutton says the crash caused a few cancellations Saturday evening, but regular operations will resume in the morning.
She says the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
Images posted on social media appear to show a small, single-engine craft upside-down in the snow.
