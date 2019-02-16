Pilot escapes small plane crash at Toronto airport with minor injuries

Officials say the pilot of a small plane escaped with minor injuries after veering off the runway at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.

A spokeswoman for Ports Toronto, which operates the island airport, says the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Sarah Sutton says the crash caused a few cancellations Saturday evening, but regular operations will resume in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Images posted on social media appear to show a small, single-engine craft upside-down in the snow.