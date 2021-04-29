Pioneering N.S. nurse Clotilda Yakimchuk advocated for seniors and education for youth

Clotilda Yakimchuk was a trailblazing nurse who became the first Black president of the Registered Nurses Association of Nova Scotia, and also a single mother of five children who pushed for affordable housing for seniors in low-income communities and education for youth.
Ms. Yakimchuk died on April 15 at the Halifax Infirmary from COVID-19. She was 89.
“I looked to her as a role model,” said Mayann Francis, a family friend and Nova Scotia’s first Black lieutenant-governor. “She was just a great example for women, especially Black women.”
When Ms. Yakimchuk graduated from the Nova Scotia Hospital School of Nursing in 1954, she was the school’s first Black graduate. Getting there wasn’t easy. She had applied to several hospitals on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island and received no responses; at her brother’s suggestion she applied to the psychiatric hospital in Dartmouth, across the harbour from Halifax. She was accepted but soon found herself facing more discrimination – from some patients.
“They didn’t feel that Blacks should be taking care of them and some called me the ‘n-word,’” Ms. Yakimchuk told journalist Ron Fanfair in a 2019 interview.
One female patient, who blatantly refused to be nursed by a Black person, eventually warmed up to the young nurse after witnessing her professionalism. The woman later apologized for her behaviour and when she was discharged a few weeks later gave Ms. Yakimchuk a Royal Doulton teacup and saucer. The gift was a poignant reminder.
“It reminds me how people can change when you look beyond colour and get to know someone,” Ms. Yakimchuk said.
She had always aspired to becoming a nurse, although she admitted that what initially motivated her to pursue the profession might not have been based on the highest ideals.
“I liked the uniform and thought I would look pretty nice in it,” she once said. “But what I soon found out was that it was a career that had to do with compassion, empathy and understanding people.”
After beginning her nursing career at the Nova Scotia Hospital, Ms. Yakimchuk moved to Grenada with her Grenadian-born husband, Benson Douglas, whom she met on a blind date in Halifax. With his law degree from Dalhousie University, Mr. Douglas wanted to return home. On the Caribbean island, she became the director of nursing at the psychiatric hospital and expanded the outpatient psychiatry clinic before returning to Nova Scotia in 1967 and becoming a staff nurse at the Sydney City Hospital.
The couple separated and Mr. Douglas returned to Grenada, where he died in 1975. Ms. Yakimchuk went on to become director of staff development at the Cape Breton Hospital, a psychiatric facility, and then served as director of education services until her retirement from nursing in 1994.
A life-long proponent of education, Ms. Yakimchuk also played a significant role in successfully campaigning to create a nursing program at Cape Breton University.
“She always saw the best in people,” said her son Kendrick Douglas, legal counsel for the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.
Clotilda Adessa Coward was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Sydney, N.S. Her parents, Arthur and Lillian Coward, arrived in Nova Scotia in 1914 from Barbados. Her father worked at the steel plant but after facing discrimination left to start his own small business. He bought a truck and delivered coal in the community.
“Her father wouldn’t stand for oppression,” said Mr. Douglas, adding that his mother learned a valuable lesson from her parents that she reiterated to her own children: “No one’s opinion of you should be your reality.”
Growing up in the community of Whitney Pier, life was hard for young Clotilda, or Clotie, as she was affectionately known, and her four siblings from her parents’ first marriage. Her parents later divorced, remarried and had new families. With a large family to feed and little money, their father imposed strict rules on his children that focused on self-sufficiency, education and community. He was also a music lover. A self-taught pianist, he encouraged all his children to play. Ms. Yakimchuk was known throughout her life to sit at the piano and play Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald tunes.
“I learnt from them [her parents] that you are not only here to get whatever you can, but to play a part in giving back and helping to solve issues that arise in your community,” Ms. Yakimchuk said in a 2019 interview.
Outside of nursing, she was the founding president of the Black Community Development Organization, leading a movement to provide affordable housing in low-income communities. She and her second husband, Dan Yakimchuk, a former Sydney city councillor, were outspoken advocates for seniors and also pressed for the cleanup of the Sydney tar ponds, once considered one of Canada’s most toxic waste sites. Mr. Yakimchuk died in 2011.
A graceful, stately woman, Ms. Yakimchuk was known to dress well, speak kindly about others, remain humble about her many accomplishments, and never be without a project on the go.
“She was the most unstoppable force,” said Kelli MacDonald, a registered nurse who credits her long-time friend for influencing her to enter the profession. “She inspired people. Her question back to you was always: What are you going to do? She would engage you.”
For her contributions, she received many awards and recognitions including an honorary degree from Cape Breton University and was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2003.
“When I saw a need, I tried to respond in some way. That has really been my philosophy in life. Each one of us has a responsibility to contribute, in whatever way we can, to better the lot of the people around us,” she told the Toronto Star in 1991 after receiving the Harry Jerome Award for community service.
Ms. Yakimchuk leaves her five children Sharon, Valerie, Carl, Leslie and Kendrick; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; step-children Dale-Ann and Danny; siblings Reginald, Rubin, Cecilia, Ethel, Cephas, and Clara.