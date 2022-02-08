A selection of images from stories pitched by Globe and Mail freelancers.The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is proud to work with freelance visual journalists from across Canada. We are always accepting pitches and story ideas from all corners of the country and around the world.

A strong photo pitch includes:

News value: info about the event or subject, and why you feel it is a fit for The Globe

Timing: is this something that is pegged to a particular day, or a feature that can be shot on a looser schedule?

Effort and budget required: is it an assignment, full day, or multi-day project?

A compelling photo feature shows rather than tells, introduces our readers to interesting characters and provides them with a new way of thinking about their country through the lens of an experience different from their own.

There are many factors that go into what pitches we accept including what is outlined above (timeliness, how it fits with our current coverage, and budget), but we aim to respond to all pitches we receive.

Our standard rates for assignments:

Half-day rate (less than 4 hours): $250

Day rate (4-8 hours): $450

Expenses: $0.55/km mileage and other costs as required (PPE, parking, travel costs)

Please send pitches to photopitches@globeandmail.com and our editors will respond in a timely manner.

Together, we can produce memorable visual stories that will have an impact with Canadians.

Here are examples of successful pitches:

Breaking news

Pitches for timely news events could be as simple as a single image or location (like the disastrous flooding in B.C.), or a photo story surrounding an event that is unfolding rapidly. The news should be something that would resonate with a national audience, or a local window into a larger systemic issue.

By Jesse Winter

Vancouver police arrest activists protesting the closure of the Crab Park homeless encampment near the Port of Vancouver in June, 2020.

By Artur Gadja

Mudslides washed out parts of the highways that lead to Merritt, and also severed the major road and rail networks connecting the Interior with B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Regional features

These are stories that highlight something happening in a region across the country that would be of interest to a national audience. They should be highly visual, character-driven and timely.

By Alia Youssef

Danieh Khan passes a date to her mother as the Khan family prepares to break its fast during a picnic in a Surrey, B.C.

By Jimmy Jeong

Brooklyn Craig, middle, throws a hose as Camp Ignite participants take part in hose and hydrant exercise.

By Christinne Muschi

Loic Belair, dances in his bubble at the end-of-year celebration for graduates at Collège Laval, a private French-language high school in Laval, Quebec, June 11, 2021.

By Leah Hennel

Clay Chattaway throws a lasso at the Bar S Ranch, nestled in the Porcupine Hills near Nanton, Alta.

By Ramona Leitao

Local community members play basketball nearby as Charles Catchpole prepares to harvest crops. 'That’s how accessible and visible this farm is, Catchpole said. 'You often get community members coming up to the fence and wanting to learn what we’re doing.'

News features

These are, quite simply, interesting stories well-told. They are often character driven, with insight into the life of an interesting person. Often pitches in this realm will involve pairing with one of our reporters to work on the story together.

By Yader Guzman

Grandchildren Dominic and Belén help Father Astudillo turn up soil in the backyard, in search of worms for the chickens to eat.

International

We receive many excellent pitches from photographers around the world every week. In evaluating these stories, we look for pieces that are either very timely, have a connection to Canada, or are solutions-based work that offer a clear lesson or insight for Canadians.

By Yader Guzman

A Haitian migrant carrying his son on his shoulders treks through the Darien Gap in Colombia.

By Joshua Irwandi

Ambulance staff, with the help of gravediggers, finish burying the plastic-wrapped casket of a COVID-19 victim in the Christian grave site of Rorotan Public Cemetery in Cilincing, North Jakarta.

By Nanna Heitmann

Young Russians watch a demonstrator climb a lamppost in Moscow's Pushkin Square.

By Sanne Derks

From this video surveillance room, more than 1,100 cameras can be used to monitor Guayaquil and co-ordinate police, fire and emergency-response services.

Business

Business journalism is one of the core pillars of The Globe and Mail’s coverage. Visually driven business stories offer readers a look into a company or group that is operating in a novel way. These stories are often solutions-driven and tie in to some of the most pressing issues facing Canadians, such as the climate crisis, jobs, housing and pandemic recovery.

By Vanessa Tignanelli

A rainbow greets Tessa Uchikura and her staff as they harvest vegetables in Bobcaygeon, Ont.Vanessa Tignanelli/The Globe and Mail

By Johnny C.Y. Lam

Mike and Laura play with their three children in the backyard.

By Christinne Muschi

John Giannarakis hangs donuts in the storefront window at Bernie Beigne, a new donut shop in Montreal.

Opinion

In these visual features, the photographer’s voice is central to the story. Opinion photo essays present a point of view on our world through the experience of the photographer, and often give readers an intimate perspective through a combination of writing and photography.

By Amber Bracken

On the cover of Amber Bracken's family photo album is a baby photo of her grandpa. 'This book always seemed the template to me for what a photo album should be like: curated, comprehensive and with a sense of history,' said Bracken.

By Zachary Skead

A picture of my wife and son months before we ever got word of an approaching virus. It's odd to reflect when we did not have to worry about being exposed to COVID-19.

By Darren Calabrese

In front of our house in Halifax's north end, my daughters Harriet, 6, and June, 3, watch people line up at a distance on the sidewalk to get food from a mobile delivery service. Like other parents in this crisis, my wife Tammy and I have tried to soften our children's experience of the changing world around them.

Lifestyle and Arts

These features can span topics like music, arts, fashion and travel. They can expose our readers to parts of Canadian culture they may not be familiar with, and are often exploring novel solutions or new perspectives.

By Michelle Siu

Toronto rapper Tasha Schumann.

By Sarah B. Groot

At her family ranch on the Tsuut’ina Nation in Treaty 7, Indigenous artist Livia Manywounds, 34, stands behind high school graduate Autumn Jules, 18.

First person

Personal features are produced via the perspective of the photographer, but aren’t opinion-driven. They offer a way to connect with readers on universal topics, and also to experiment with format and approach beyond traditional documentary news photography.

By Chloë Ellingson and Michelle Siu

Michelle Siu holds her son, Sekou Siu-Wing-Hung Jalloh, at home in Cambridge, England.

By Lucy Lu

Day 138: I was visiting my family in Richmond Hill, after one of the longest times I've gone without visiting them; I went on walks with my sister on a trail near our house.

By Cindy Blazevic

Not a day goes by without someone spilling milk. I know I’m not supposed to cry over spilt milk. I don’t cry. I have irrational meltdowns over it. This image depicts my parallel existence in which I’ve accepted my fate.

Long-term projects

We will also consider pitches that involve projects that photographers have been working on over a longer term. Sometimes we will publish selections from larger bodies of work, or in-progress projects that eventually evolve into something larger.

By Kyler Zeleny

Judy, a retired Albertan, spends her days picking up garbage on Highway 22 near Lundbreck, Alta.

By Louie Palu

On reconnaissance outside Resolute Bay on Cornwallis Island, Nunavut, Canadian Arctic Operations Advisors walk on the wreckage of an airplane that is slowly being swallowed by the snow.

Collaborative projects

On occasion we will commission visual stories that involve multiple photographers across Canada. The example below began as pitches from a few photographers on the same theme, and evolved into a larger project.

By Darren Calabrese, Gavin John, Sarah Mortimer and Alia Youssef