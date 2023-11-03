Open this photo in gallery: Construction equipment is seen in front of the cinesphere at Ontario Place in Toronto, Oct. 4, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Auditor-General is launching a probe into the provincial government’s redevelopment of Ontario Place on Toronto’s waterfront, where plans to allow an Austrian company to build a large spa and waterpark have prompted opposition from local activists and criticism from city officials.

The Auditor-General’s office on Friday confirmed that acting auditor Nick Stavropoulos will undertake value-for-money audits of both the redevelopment of Ontario Place, which includes plans for a $350-million mega spa, as well as the Ontario Science Centre, which will be moved to the new site on the waterfront. The audits were first reported by Global News.

The plans for Ontario Place include a spa and waterpark from Austrian company Therme, which reportedly holds a 95-year-lease on the land, as well as an expanded concert venue, marina and parkland. The province is also expected to spend $200-million preparing the site and as much as an estimated $450-million on an underground parking garage for 2,100 cars, which the government said would generate revenue for the province.

The government has also repeatedly cited a “business case” for moving the science centre from its site now in Toronto’s North York to Ontario Place, where it would be housed in a new but smaller building, but the province never provided that business case to the public.

The Ontario NDP, which has opposed the government’s plans to build the spa on public land, said the province should pause the site preparation at Ontario Place already under way until the Auditor-General completes his work.

“People are frustrated with an affordability crisis, closing emergency rooms, overcrowded classrooms … and rather than help make life easier, Ford’s spa-obsessed Conservatives are blowing more than $650-million of public money on a private, luxury spa,” Opposition Leader NDP Marit Stiles said in a statement.

“People know this is a bad deal for Ontario, and I’m confident the Auditor-General’s report will confirm that.”

The Ontario government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Ford has repeatedly defended the government’s redevelopment plans, saying the province wants to turn Ontario Place into a world-class tourist destination. He has also said the current Ontario Science Centre is rundown and in need of costly repairs.

The audits were requested by advocacy groups Ontario Place for All, Waterfront For All and Architectural Conservancy Ontario, with support from the Ontario NDP.

Norm Di Pasquale, co-chair of Ontario Place for all, welcomed word of the probe in a statement. His group has called for the site to be revitalized as public parkland and says it is wrong for the government to spend hundreds of millions to prepare the site and build a parking garage to accommodate a for-profit entity.

“I’m hopeful that the Auditor-General can shine a light and help us understand what’s in this rushed and opaque deal for Ontarians,” Mr. Di Pasquale said.