A plane carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion is set to arrive in New Brunswick today.

The late afternoon flight into Moncton will be greeted by provincial officials, including Premier Blaine Higgs.

Higgs says he hopes the province can provide the new arrivals the comfort and safety they need.

The provincial immigration team is working with settlement agencies, employers, community organizations, the Red Cross and employment counsellors to provide for them.

The 170 on the provincially chartered plane will be in addition to about 300 Ukrainians who have arrived in New Brunswick since January.

Most of the newcomers are expected to settle in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

