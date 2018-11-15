Plane carrying 51 people crash-lands in Newfoundland

An airline says a plane was forced to make what it described as an “emergency landing” today at an airport in western Newfoundland after encountering issues with its nose landing gear.
The PAL Airlines Flight 1922 crash-landed at Stephenville airport just after noon; social media photos showed the plane at rest on the runway, nose-down on the tarmac.
The airline says it was en route to Deer Lake, N.L., carrying 47 passengers and four crew when crew members learned of an issue with the nose landing gear.
The airline says the crew followed procedure, including a flyby of the Deer Lake control tower for a visual check of the nose gear position.
It says there was inclement weather in Deer Lake, so the Dash 8 aircraft proceeded to the Stephenville airport for landing, as the nose gear could not be confirmed as locked.
PAL Airlines says the plane landed without the nose gear locked in position and came to a stop on the runway.
There were no injuries, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.
