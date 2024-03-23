Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: The Princess of Wales revealed she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. In a video posted Friday, Catherine said that tests following her abdominal surgery in January found cancer, and her doctors advised her to do a course of preventative chemotherapy. She has been absent from the public eye since January, and rumours swirled around her absence, even leading staff at a London hospital to allegedly attempt to access her medical records.

Also this week, Manitoba’s new premier rights an old wrong, more ArriveCan blunders and the federal government reveals even more contractor drama.

