This week: The Princess of Wales revealed she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. In a video posted Friday, Catherine said that tests following her abdominal surgery in January found cancer, and her doctors advised her to do a course of preventative chemotherapy. She has been absent from the public eye since January, and rumours swirled around her absence, even leading staff at a London hospital to allegedly attempt to access her medical records.
Also this week, Manitoba’s new premier rights an old wrong, more ArriveCan blunders and the federal government reveals even more contractor drama.
c. They were switched at birth. Born on the same day at a small hospital north of Winnipeg in 1955, Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais learned in 2022 that they had been raised in each other’s families. The previous government had denied responsibility for the mistake, but Premier Wab Kinew made a formal apology to the two men after he took office.
b. One-fifth. Despite now making up an increasing portion of all family dynamics in Canada, single-parent families struggle more financially and emotionally compared to two-parent households. Experts say the disparity stems from a lack of policy support for single-parent families, as most governmental policies set up to support parents are predicated on the nuclear family.
b. Construction sites must be covered up to “beautify” the city. All the other answers were in a previous agreement made by former Toronto Mayor John Tory and FIFA, but have since been amended out. Current mayor Olivia Chow appointed a team of current and former city councillors to steer Toronto's involvement in the World Cup, which currently comes with a $380-million price tag.
a. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Varadkar, who became Ireland’s youngest prime minister in 2017 at the age of 38, announced he would be resigning once his party selects a new leader next month. His departure follows the government’s defeat in a pair of referendums earlier this month, which proposed changes to the wording of the country’s Constitution with regards to marriage and women’s roles.
a. True. When officials discovered Dalian founder David Yeo’s employment at the Defence Department, he was suspended and prevented from obtaining any future federal contract work. Yeo told a parliamentary committee that, “in hindsight,” he should have fully separated himself from his company before commencing his public service job.
a. Carbon pricing. Poilievre has upped the opposition’s – well, opposition – to carbon pricing since he took leadership of the party, and demanded that the government back off from its plan to raise the carbon price another $15 per tonne as scheduled on April 1. The failed no-confidence vote was Poilievre’s 10th attempt to move a motion in the House of Commons calling for carbon pricing to be scrapped.
c. $5-million. The officials said a review found that between 2018 and 2022, three IT subcontractors fraudulently billed on contract work with 36 separate government departments and Crown corporations. The review said there are more discoveries coming related to other fraud cases.
b. Samples of their hair. Researchers were able to learn how much salmon the grizzlies were eating by testing their hair samples for carbon and nitrogen isotopes, which helped them identify how much of their diet came from the ocean. The study found human activity was making it harder for the bears to access the fish.