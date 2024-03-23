Skip to main content
Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: The Princess of Wales revealed she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. In a video posted Friday, Catherine said that tests following her abdominal surgery in January found cancer, and her doctors advised her to do a course of preventative chemotherapy. She has been absent from the public eye since January, and rumours swirled around her absence, even leading staff at a London hospital to allegedly attempt to access her medical records.

Also this week, Manitoba’s new premier rights an old wrong, more ArriveCan blunders and the federal government reveals even more contractor drama.

Do you remember this week’s top stories? Take our news quiz.

1Why did the Manitoba government apologize to two men, after they spent years fighting the province for answers?
a. They were wrongfully imprisoned
b. Their credit scores were mistakenly deleted
c. They were switched at birth
d. They claim they both won a seat in Parliament

c. They were switched at birth. Born on the same day at a small hospital north of Winnipeg in 1955, Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais learned in 2022 that they had been raised in each other’s families. The previous government had denied responsibility for the mistake, but Premier Wab Kinew made a formal apology to the two men after he took office.

2What fraction of all kids in Canada today are being raised by single parents?
a. One in 10
b. One-fifth
c. One-quarter
d. One-third

b. One-fifth. Despite now making up an increasing portion of all family dynamics in Canada, single-parent families struggle more financially and emotionally compared to two-parent households. Experts say the disparity stems from a lack of policy support for single-parent families, as most governmental policies set up to support parents are predicated on the nuclear family.

3On top of the massive price tag, Toronto’s municipal government has been under fire by critics for giving concessions to FIFA in order to bring six World Cup games in 2026. Which of these concessions is still in the city’s agreement with the soccer organization?
a. Free transit for World Cup ticket holders
b. Construction sites must be covered up to “beautify” the city
c. City bylaw officers would look for people infringing on FIFA’s brand
d. Other large events aren’t allowed to happen at the same time

b. Construction sites must be covered up to “beautify” the city. All the other answers were in a previous agreement made by former Toronto Mayor John Tory and FIFA, but have since been amended out. Current mayor Olivia Chow appointed a team of current and former city councillors to steer Toronto's involvement in the World Cup, which currently comes with a $380-million price tag.

4“There’s never a right time to resign high office. However, this is as good a time as any.” Who said this?
a. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar
b. Canadian Auditor-General Karen Hogan
c. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
d. Canadian Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner

a. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Varadkar, who became Ireland’s youngest prime minister in 2017 at the age of 38, announced he would be resigning once his party selects a new leader next month. His departure follows the government’s defeat in a pair of referendums earlier this month, which proposed changes to the wording of the country’s Constitution with regards to marriage and women’s roles.

5True or False: Dalian Enterprises, one of the vendors hired by the federal government to work on the ArriveCan app, was awarded a contract worth more than $42,000 from the Defence Department the same day its founder started a full-time position in the department.
a. True
b. False

a. True. When officials discovered Dalian founder David Yeo’s employment at the Defence Department, he was suspended and prevented from obtaining any future federal contract work. Yeo told a parliamentary committee that, “in hindsight,” he should have fully separated himself from his company before commencing his public service job.

6On which issue did Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives introduce – and lose – a no-confidence vote in the House this week?
a. Carbon pricing
b. The rising cost of housing
c. Parental rights in schools
d. A cap on the number of temporary residents

a. Carbon pricing. Poilievre has upped the opposition’s – well, opposition – to carbon pricing since he took leadership of the party, and demanded that the government back off from its plan to raise the carbon price another $15 per tonne as scheduled on April 1. The failed no-confidence vote was Poilievre’s 10th attempt to move a motion in the House of Commons calling for carbon pricing to be scrapped.

7An internal review of three subcontractors working for the federal government found how much in fraudulent billing?
a. $500,000
b. $1-million
c. $5-million
d. $10-million

c. $5-million. The officials said a review found that between 2018 and 2022, three IT subcontractors fraudulently billed on contract work with 36 separate government departments and Crown corporations. The review said there are more discoveries coming related to other fraud cases.

8What evidence did researchers use to discover that grizzly bears in B.C. were having a harder time accessing salmon-rich waters?
a. Cameras strapped to their heads
b. Samples of their hair
c. Salmon levels in the area
d. A man in a grizzly costume joined the pack

b. Samples of their hair. Researchers were able to learn how much salmon the grizzlies were eating by testing their hair samples for carbon and nitrogen isotopes, which helped them identify how much of their diet came from the ocean. The study found human activity was making it harder for the bears to access the fish.

