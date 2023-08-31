Open this photo in gallery: Crowds make their way through the midway during opening day of the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Aug. 19, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

A popular ride at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto has reopened after a rider was injured earlier this week.

CNE spokesperson Tran Nguyen says the Polar Express ride has reopened with permission from the province’s Technical Standards and Safety Authority.

The ride was shut down on Aug. 28, after a man suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to hospital.

The TSSA says in a statement that it conducted a thorough technical inspection of the ride and it was deemed safe to resume operation. It says the investigation into the “root cause” of the incident is ongoing.

It also says the ride met all safety requirements before it was initially allowed to operate.