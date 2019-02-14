 Skip to main content

Canada Police arrest 32 in drug bust targeting eastern Quebec, New Brunswick network

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Police arrest 32 in drug bust targeting eastern Quebec, New Brunswick network

Quebec
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested 32 people allegedly linked to a drug trafficking ring in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick.

The arrests carried out Thursday are in connection with drug distribution networks controlled by the Hells Angels.

Among those arrested were Eric Blanchette, who police say is a prospect member of the Hells Angels chapter in New Brunswick, and his brother Yanick.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization, known as the “Eastern Network,” controlled drug distribution in the Lower St-Lawrence, Gaspe and Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

Police say 48 seizures took place last month in advance of Thursday’s operation.

The arrests took place in more than 30 towns in Quebec and New Brunswick. Suspects are to appear in provincial courthouses in Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Perce, Rimouski and Quebec City. Police say four suspects are still being sought.

Insp. Guy Lapointe told reporters in Quebec City the network allegedly controlled sales and distribution of synthetic drugs and cocaine and paid a tax to the Hells Angels to operate.

Over a four-month period, Lapointe said the network sold $2.4 million in drugs and generated a $250,000 tax for the criminal biker gang.

Police seized six kilograms of cocaine, 232,000 methamphetamine pills and $640,000 cash in addition to 23 guns, three vehicles and eight Hells Angels vests.

More than 150 police officers were involved in the investigation.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter