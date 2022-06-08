A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with several criminal offences after they allegedly carjacked multiple vehicles and robbed a retail store in Toronto and Durham Region.

Toronto police say they responded to 10 carjackings and a related retail robbery between May 15 and May 26.

They allege an armed suspect would approach the targeted car and demand the keys from the owner, while another suspect would be waiting in a getaway car.

Police say the suspects were successful in five carjacking robberies and one retail store robbery.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., and 17-year-old boy from Toronto.

Each suspect has been charged with 11 counts of robbery with firearm, 11 counts of disguise with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm, along with other offences.

