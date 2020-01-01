 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Police arrest man for alleged impaired driving after fatal collision in Markham, Ont.

MARKHAM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal collision that started with a pursuit.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Markham, Ont., after police began following a coupe.

It says the coupe crashed into a Toyota Corolla.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU says the driver of the coupe wasn’t seriously injured, and the 68-year-old man driving the Corolla was killed at the scene.

York regional police say the driver that was being followed was arrested for alleged impaired driving.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies