Montreal police say they’ve arrested a second man in connection with the brazen daytime shooting in May of a woman with alleged family ties to organized crime.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto, where he’s currently detained on a gun possession charge.

He is expected to appear in a Montreal courtroom by video conference to be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono.

Iacono has been identified as the daughter-in-law of the late Moreno Gallo, a reputed mob boss who was killed in 2013 in Acapulco, Mexico, a few years after he was deported from Canada.

The 39-year-old woman was shot dead while driving in a parking lot in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district, outside a beauty salon she owned.

A first suspect, Joel Richard Clarke, was arrested near Toronto on June 6 and is also facing a first-degree murder charge in Iacono’s death.