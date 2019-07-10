 Skip to main content

Canada Police arrest six people during raids in Toronto area, Windsor

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police say they have arrested six people in what they call a major drug bust in the Toronto area and Windsor, Ont.

Investigators with “Project Oz” say they seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl and nearly 2,000 narcotic pills.

They say they also found $500,000.

Four men and two women were arrested, although one has been released on bail.

Officers are still looking for two individuals on gun and drug charges connected with the investigation.

