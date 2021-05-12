 Skip to main content
Police arrest suspect in alleged Brampton, Ont., kidnapping

The Canadian Press
A man sought in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in Brampton, Ont., has been arrested and charged.

Police say 21-year-old Kwami Garwood was arrested by police in Timmins, Ont., last week during an unrelated investigation and is now in custody of Peel Regional Police.

Garwood was wanted in the alleged kidnapping of Saline Ouk, 23, in late March. Police have said Ouk was previously in a relationship with Garwood but they are now estranged.

Police say they were called to a Brampton home in the early hours of March 28 on reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.

They say the suspect drove away with a woman in the vehicle.

The vehicle was found empty shortly afterwards, and the woman – who was injured – managed to escape and took a taxi to a police station the following night.

