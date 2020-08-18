 Skip to main content
Police arrest suspect in connection with 2018 crossbow attack in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police west of Toronto say they’ve made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries.

Peel Regional Police allege the woman’s former common law partner hired someone to carry out the attack in Mississauga, Ont.

Investigators say they’re still searching for the attacker, who posed as a deliveryman and knocked on the woman’s front door before pulling a crossbow out of a box and shooting her in November 2018.

Police say they believe the shooter meant to kill the woman, based on a conversation he had with her before the attack.

They say the woman was hit in the centre of her torso and had to go through months of procedures to survive.

Roger Jaggernauth, the woman’s ex-partner, was arrested last week and is facing charges of attempted murder, criminal harassment and counselling an indictable offence.

