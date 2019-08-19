Police arrest third man wanted in connection with human trafficking investigation in Ontario

Police in London, Ont., say they have arrested a third man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Investigators say the suspect worked with two other men and all three face multiple charges including trafficking a person under 18-years-old.

The charges stem from what London police are calling a “lengthy” human trafficking investigation involving a young girl that began in London and led them to Toronto.

Police say they executed search warrants at three residences in Toronto on Thursday that led to the arrests of the first two men.

Investigators say the third man, a 21-year-old from Toronto, was arrested on Monday.

All three men were expected to appear in court Monday.

