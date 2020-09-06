 Skip to main content
Police arrest third suspect in alleged attack on Black man at Manitoba skate park

BRANDON, Man.
The Canadian Press
Police in western Manitoba say they’ve made another arrest in an investigation where they allege a Black man was stabbed after a group of people yelled racial slurs at him.

The Brandon Police Service says in a news release that a 21-year-old woman from the city was arrested Saturday night near a skateboard park where police have said the attack occurred two days earlier.

The release says the woman was scheduled to appear in court Sunday to face charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

Officers responded to reports of a fight in the park in Brandon, west of Winnipeg, on Thursday night. They said witnesses described one man and four women starting a fight with the Black man by yelling racial slurs.

The victim was taken to hospital by a bystander and is expected to make a full recovery.

Two women already face charges in connection with the incident, and police said Sunday they’ve obtained arrest warrants for a 34-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman in the case.

Police have said a video shows the fight first breaking out between the victim and a male suspect, and that four women then join in with punches and kicks.

They said that in the video, the victim defended himself and held one of the suspects down when one of the women pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim five times in the abdomen.

Police said it ended with the man walking away, bleeding. They alleged that before the stabbing, the woman with the knife had slashed the man’s tires.

