Police believe body found near Mexican resort is missing Quebec woman

Mexican authorities have found the body of a woman near the resort where a missing Quebecer was vacationing.
Christine St-Onge hasn’t been heard from since speaking to a member of her entourage on Dec. 4.
The male friend she was travelling with returned home a day earlier than planned and died of an apparent suicide.
Sgt. Claude Denis of the Quebec provincial police says an autopsy will be performed to confirm the body discovered is that of the 41-year-old St-Onge.
He says police have contacted St-Onge’s family to inform them of the latest developments. The body found near a hotel in Los Cabos showed marks of violence.
St-Onge, a travel agent from the Montreal suburb of Laval, travelled to Mexico on Nov. 29 with her friend. They were supposed to return to Canada Dec. 6.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.