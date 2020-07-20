Police believe they have located body of Quebec father whose daughters were found dead

Quebec provincial police believe they’ve found the body of Martin Carpentier, a Quebec man missing for 12 days and whose daughters had been the subject of an Amber Alert and were found dead.

Police say in a tweet they found the body in St-Apollinaire about 7 p.m. Monday after information from a resident.

They say it appears to be the body of Carpentier and police believe he died by suicide.

Carpentier, 44, had been missing since last being seen with his daughters Romy, 6, and Norah, 11, on July 8 in their hometown of Levis.

His vehicle was involved in a crash, but police found no one inside it.

An Amber Alert was triggered the day after the crash, with Carpentier accused of abducting the sisters, but the alert was lifted after the bodies of the girls were found July 11 in a wooded area in St-Apollinaire.

Earlier today, the family also bid farewell to the young girls in an emotional funeral ceremony. Norah and Romy Carpentier were described by their mother, Amélie Lemieux, as pure and gentle souls.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, a privilege that was priceless,” Ms. Lemieux said, reading from a letter she wrote to her two little girls.

“Even if I didn’t have enough time by your side, I will continue to cherish, one by one, each memory, photo, video and continue to hear your soft voices call me ‘maman’,” Ms. Lemieux said through tears.

“I love you madly.”

The girls were remembered fondly – Romy, the clown who wanted to do it all and Norah, the ingenious artist who dreamed of being a video-game designer. Each family member, beginning with Ms. Lemieux, put a rose in a vase near photos of the sisters – a symbolic gesture as both girls had “Rose” as a middle name.

The funeral in the girls’ hometown of Lévis, Que., was limited to family due to COVID-19 concerns, but hundreds gathered in the complex’s parking to watch the ceremony on giant screens. Afterwards, two doves were released into the afternoon sky.

The bodies of Norah, 11, and Romy, 6, were found in the woods July 11 in St-Apollinaire, a suburb southwest of the provincial capital.

Marie-Pierre Genois, a friend of Ms. Lemieux’s since high school, stood in the intense noon sun, waiting to give condolences. “It’s to support her,” Ms. Genois said. “It’s a terrible ordeal, so it’s important for me to be here for her.”

Judith Gagnon also knew Ms. Lemieux and the girls. She said they’d spent time together during the Christmas holiday. “There is no answer to all of this,” Ms. Gagnon said outside the funeral complex. “It is a tragedy that we will have to live through for years, that we will have in our hearts.”

Nearby, a man chimed in: “I hope that justice will be done.”

More to come.

