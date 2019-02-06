Police called to senior citizen bingo dispute turned brawl at long-term care facility

Police say they were called to investigate a brawl between two senior citizens that broke out during a bingo game at a long-term care facility in Rideau Lakes Township, Ont.
Provincial police say they were called after an argument over seating between a 79-year-old woman and 86-year-old woman escalated into a physical altercation.
Police say the dispute led others in the room to become involved in the brawl.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police say no charges were laid after an investigation.
