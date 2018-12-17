Police can randomly demand breath tests when stricter drunk-driving laws take effect tomorrow

Stricter drunk driving legislation takes effect across Canada tomorrow, giving police officers the right to demand a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop.
The previous legislation requires reasonable suspicion a person has been drinking.
The new law, which passed in June, also bumps up the maximum penalties for many alcohol-impaired driving offences to 10 years from five.
The law is intended to curb injuries and deaths related to drunk driving.
According to federal statistics, an average of almost four people die in Canada daily due to impaired driving.
Mandatory alcohol screening is currently in place in more than 40 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and Sweden.
