Police charge 21-year-old, 15-year-old with first-degree murder in death of B.C. woman

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Police charge 21-year-old, 15-year-old with first-degree murder in death of B.C. woman

BURNABY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Homicide investigators say a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder after a woman’s burned body was found in a park in Burnaby, B.C.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told a news conference Wednesday that Carlo Tobias and the youth have also been charged with indignity to human remains.

He says the victim, 49-year-old Ma Cecilia Loreto, was a recent immigrant from the Philippines and a mother with a “loving family” who worked in a food store in the Vancouver area.

Story continues below advertisement

Jang says the three individuals knew each other, the alleged killing was targeted, and none of them was previously known to police or involved in crime.

He says investigators believe Loreto was killed at her home in New Westminster on March 17, before her “badly burned” body was found in Greentree Village Park the next day.

Jang says he could not provide more details on the case as it is now before the courts.

“Those are young lives, young people, now facing the most serious charges we have in the book,” he said.

Jang said investigators told Loreto’s family on Wednesday that two people have been charged in her death.

“As we can all understand, they’re devastated. It’s devastating news.”

The Burnaby and Richmond RCMP along with New Westminster police officers put in long hours to gather evidence in the case over the past week, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could not have done it without them. I don’t think they got really any sleep, maybe a few hours here and there,” he said.

“They realized when we came upon this scene, a burned body of a woman – a badly burned body – and these are seasoned investigators who’ve seen, probably, the worst of the worst, it was a very troubling scene.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies