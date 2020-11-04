 Skip to main content

Police charge eight high school students in Cape Breton with assault

GLACE BAY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Eight high school students in Cape Breton have been charged with assaulting a 42-year-old man last month.

Cape Breton Regional Police say officers were dispatched to a pathway between Glace Bay High School and a local grocery store on Oct. 20 around 1 p.m.

Police say the victim received minor injuries.

An investigation included a review of a video recording of the alleged attack.

The school’s liaison officer was able to identify the youths allegedly involved in the altercation.

The students – seven males and one female – are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Sydney, N.S., on Nov. 18.

