Police charge eight high school students in Cape Breton with assault

Eight high school students in Cape Breton have been charged with assaulting a 42-year-old man last month.
Cape Breton Regional Police say officers were dispatched to a pathway between Glace Bay High School and a local grocery store on Oct. 20 around 1 p.m.
Police say the victim received minor injuries.
An investigation included a review of a video recording of the alleged attack.
The school’s liaison officer was able to identify the youths allegedly involved in the altercation.
The students – seven males and one female – are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Sydney, N.S., on Nov. 18.
