Canada

Police charge former teacher in alleged sexual assault at Ontario elementary school

CALEDON, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police west of Toronto say they’ve charged a former teacher in an alleged sexual assault that took place sometime between 2014 and 2015.

Provincial police say the incident happened at an elementary school in Caledon, Ont.

A 71-year-old man from Prince Edward County is facing charges of sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to come forward.

They’re also any other potential victims to come forward.

The accused is set to appear in court in Orangeville, Ont., on July 30.

