Police say they have arrested and charged a fourth suspect in an attack on a 37-year-old woman who was abducted weeks later from an Ontario town.

York Regional Police allege Elnaz Hajtamiri was violently assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Dec. 20, 2021.

They say her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Mohamad Lilo, and two other men were arrested and charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in that attack.

Police say they have now charged a 25-year-old man from Mono, Ont., with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in the parking lot attack, which left Hajtamiri with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hajtamiri was abducted from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., weeks later on Jan. 12, 2022 – Ontario Provincial Police say two males and a female are suspected in that abduction.

Police have released photos of the kidnapping suspects, who they believe are living in the Greater Toronto Area, and are seeking help identifying them.