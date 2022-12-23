Police say they have charged a woman after she let her dog loose in a Hamilton, Ont., restaurant, where it attacked 11 people.

The victims have injuries that range from minor to serious, including two that will require surgery.

Police say in a release that they were called to the restaurant shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday and found a chaotic scene including numerous dog attack victims.

They allege the 32-year-old suspect encouraged the dog to attack.

Police say when the dog continued to be aggressive they shocked it with a conductive energy weapon and it died.

They say the woman, who has not been named, has been charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, four counts of utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, and one count of assault with a weapon.