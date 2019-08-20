Police charge London, Ontario man accused of human trafficking

Police in London, Ont., have charged a man after a human-trafficking investigation.
They say the suspect, 31, faces several counts of advertising another person’s sexual services and benefiting from them.
Police say they began investigating in 2017, after a woman reported a man forced her into the sex trade.
She said he went under the aliases Sean and Kevin.
Police say there may be other victims.
