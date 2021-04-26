Police charge second man for alleged role in fatal Sudbury, Ont., fire

Police say they have charged a second man for his alleged role in a fire that killed three people in Sudbury, Ont.

A 48-year-old man was charged on Saturday with three counts of being a party to first-degree murder, being a party to attempted murder, being a party to arson with disregard for human life, and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges come after a 25-year-old was arrested for the same offences last Wednesday.

Investigators say flames broke out at a residential building in the early hours of April 11.

They say four people were inside the unit where the fire began, and a 37-year-old man managed to escape by jumping out of a second-storey window.

Police say a 26-year-old woman died at the scene and a 50-year-old man died in hospital.

A 33-year-old woman who was critically injured in the fire died in hospital nearly a week later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

