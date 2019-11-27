 Skip to main content

Canada

Hamilton police charge student and mother in Catholic high school parking lot fight

Hamilton
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hamilton police have charged a 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy after a fight in a high school parking lot.

They say the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School.

Police allege the woman, the mother of a student at the school, had come to the building carrying an expandable baton.

Story continues below advertisement

They allege the mother was upset about a previous altercation between her child and the other teen.

Police say the mother got into a verbal fight with the teen, who was allegedly holding a knife, but officers arrived before anyone was injured.

Both the woman and the teen are charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

