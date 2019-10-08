 Skip to main content

Canada Police charge teen from China after he allegedly staged his own kidnapping

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Police charge teen from China after he allegedly staged his own kidnapping

RICHMOND HILL, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police north of Toronto say a 16-year-old boy from China has been charged after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping.

York Regional Police allege the boy staged his abduction in late September to get his parents to pay a hefty ransom.

They say the boy had recently moved to Canada from China without his parents.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say a video showing the boy bound, gagged and wearing a blindfold was sent to his parents, accompanied by a text message demanding $1-million.

Police say they devoted numerous resources to investigating the alleged abduction and found the boy in a Richmond Hill, Ont., restaurant.

They say officers then realized it was a hoax and charged the teen with public mischief.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter